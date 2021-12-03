Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

