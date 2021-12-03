FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in FMC were worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in FMC by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $104.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

