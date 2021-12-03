Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 425,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,150 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,132 shares of company stock worth $1,107,368. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

