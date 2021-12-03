Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Fortive by 105.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Fortive by 61.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Fortive by 29.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $74.53. 2,456,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,814. Fortive has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

