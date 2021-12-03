Fortuna (FOTA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $169.00

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 38.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Fortuna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Fortuna has a market cap of $257,888.54 and approximately $169.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00043689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00241057 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

FOTA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Fortuna Coin Trading

