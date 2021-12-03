Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCPT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of FCPT opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.89. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 472.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 53,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 44.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 36,672 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 865,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,897,000 after purchasing an additional 109,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $106,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.