Frax (FRAX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $45.85 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $45.85 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00060745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00068045 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.48 or 0.07747312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00087304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,272.98 or 1.00378431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,259,074,682 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

