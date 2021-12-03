Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

FRLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.06.

NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $2.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 47,638 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 566,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

