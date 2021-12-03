Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
FRLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.06.
NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $2.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $18.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 47,638 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 566,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.