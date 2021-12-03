Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,266 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.20% of Commvault Systems worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $63.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.70 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.73. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

