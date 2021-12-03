Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,626 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 563.4% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 63,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 594.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 139,931 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 34.4% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 326,832 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 43.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 333,240 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.19. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

