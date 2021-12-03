Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,985 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APAM opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.78.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

APAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

