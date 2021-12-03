Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,922 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,597,000 after buying an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,749,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS opened at $331.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of -172.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.69. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,953.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.55.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

