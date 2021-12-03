FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Stock Price Up 0%

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.21 and last traded at $21.21. Approximately 102,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUFD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the second quarter worth about $207,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the second quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the second quarter worth about $1,531,000.

