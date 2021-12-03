FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.01. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 5,419 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGLD. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 272,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter.

