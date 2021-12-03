Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $798.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $795.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $806.94. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 168.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.34. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,516. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

