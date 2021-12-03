Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 2,632 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $261.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.90, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.00 and a 200-day moving average of $261.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,477 shares of company stock valued at $177,857,499 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

