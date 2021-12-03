Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 3,604 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

ADP stock opened at $232.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $241.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

