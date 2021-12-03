Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Takes $364,000 Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,902 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of 2U by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $22.06 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

2U Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.