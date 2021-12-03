Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 30,753 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,209,000 after purchasing an additional 652,265 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 469,352 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 459,378 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,360,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,357,000 after purchasing an additional 429,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,131,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after purchasing an additional 425,485 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $187,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,890 shares of company stock worth $2,020,157 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

