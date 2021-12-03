Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.000-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.20 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $3.73 on Friday, hitting $79.82. 7,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,313. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $60,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $159,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,116 shares of company stock valued at $298,507. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fulgent Genetics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Fulgent Genetics worth $18,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

