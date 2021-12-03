Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Down 5% After Insider Selling

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s share price fell 5% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $88.35 and last traded at $88.80. 2,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,083,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.52.

Specifically, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $159,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,116 shares of company stock worth $298,507 over the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

