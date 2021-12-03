Fundamentun LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.87.

