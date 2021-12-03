Fundamentun LLC Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

