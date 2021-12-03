Fundamentun LLC Purchases New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Amphenol by 7,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,456,000 after buying an additional 8,226,513 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,152,758,000 after buying an additional 2,549,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amphenol by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after buying an additional 966,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amphenol by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,244,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,035,000 after buying an additional 782,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Truist boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

APH opened at $81.46 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $86.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 24.42%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

