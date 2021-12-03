Fundamentun LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHJ. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period.

SCHJ opened at $50.45 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.