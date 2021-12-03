Fundamentun LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 47,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the period.

IJT opened at $133.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.72. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $106.34 and a 1-year high of $144.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

