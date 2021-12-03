Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000628 BTC on exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $18.49 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00062138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00070052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00092276 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.36 or 0.07699450 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,711.85 or 1.00343509 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

