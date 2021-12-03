Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $41.29

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.29, but opened at $39.33. Futu shares last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 48,485 shares trading hands.

FUTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Get Futu alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.91.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 22.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at about $35,417,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 93.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,468 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 223.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 190.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 66,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.