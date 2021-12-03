FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a report released on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.72. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$313.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$330.60 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.75.

TSE AFN opened at C$32.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$604.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$25.85 and a one year high of C$48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$29.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.71.

In other Ag Growth International news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.22 per share, with a total value of C$36,542.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,268,193.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 97.24%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

