FY2021 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.90. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,751,461.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,056,606.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,207,052 shares of company stock valued at $84,520,805 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.