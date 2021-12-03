FY2022 EPS Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Boosted by Analyst

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.48). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

ABEO opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16).

In related news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $30,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,355 shares of company stock worth $161,858. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.