FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia Increased by Cormark (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.87 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.20.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.61.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $66.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $51.30 and a 52-week high of $68.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 28,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,098 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 576,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 341,795 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,082,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,112,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,395,000 after buying an additional 258,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

