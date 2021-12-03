FY2024 EPS Estimates for Barratt Developments plc Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Barratt Developments in a report issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barratt Developments’ FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

BTDPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt raised Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of BTDPY stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.