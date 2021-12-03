Fyooz (FYZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $196,193.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $705,082.90 and $196,193.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One Fyooz coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00043756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.00241122 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz (FYZ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

