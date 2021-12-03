G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Announces Earnings Results

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. G-III Apparel Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.650-$3.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.65-3.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. 542,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

