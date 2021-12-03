G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.64, but opened at $31.50. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 5,149 shares trading hands.

The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

