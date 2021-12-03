GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,632.00

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (CURRENCY:GOZ) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $14,632.00 worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00005148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

