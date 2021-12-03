Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Galecto alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

GLTO opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. Galecto has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $16.41.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galecto will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.