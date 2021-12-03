Galp Energia, SGPS’s (GLPEY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of GLPEY opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

