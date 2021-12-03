GAMB (GMB) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One GAMB coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a market capitalization of $11.17 million and $287,696.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GAMB has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00044968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.43 or 0.00246184 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00086673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GMB is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

