Gameswap Market Capitalization Achieves $40.00 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.57 or 0.00006857 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 43.8% against the US dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $40.00 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00042506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.00237169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

