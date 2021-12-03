GB Group’s (GBG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of GB Group (LON:GBG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays raised GB Group to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 865 ($11.30) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on GB Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GB Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,019 ($13.31).

Shares of GBG stock opened at GBX 747.50 ($9.77) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 856.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 870.82. The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. GB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 716 ($9.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 999 ($13.05).

In other news, insider Nick Brown bought 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.31) per share, with a total value of £97,741.32 ($127,699.66).

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

