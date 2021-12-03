GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) PT Raised to C$67.50 at National Bank Financial

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$67.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.13.

OTCMKTS GDIFF opened at $39.50 on Thursday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $47.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

