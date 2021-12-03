GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Update

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,900 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the October 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN JOB remained flat at $$0.43 during trading hours on Friday. 1,274,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767,729. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.04.

Get GEE Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GEE Group by 2,024.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,018 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in GEE Group during the second quarter worth about $1,481,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in GEE Group during the second quarter worth about $1,289,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GEE Group by 96.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,461,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,664 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group during the second quarter worth about $401,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.