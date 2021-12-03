Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.34

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.34 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 12.80 ($0.17). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 12.30 ($0.16), with a volume of 294,273 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Gemfields Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £156.61 million and a P/E ratio of -13.50.

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

