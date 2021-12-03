Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Gap Up to $10.10

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.10, but opened at $10.94. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 646 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Genesis Energy in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genesis Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.51.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 1,652.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,047,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,327,000 after buying an additional 4,759,868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 773,392 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 2,663.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 745,677 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 677.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 371,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 323,280 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

