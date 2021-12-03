Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Scienjoy stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.90. Scienjoy Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 47.66% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $64.33 million for the quarter.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

