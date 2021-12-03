Geode Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Separately, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

FLGC opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. Flora Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flora Growth Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Flora Growth from $6.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

