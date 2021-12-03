Geode Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition by 98.8% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,320,000 after buying an additional 987,680 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,161,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NAAC opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

