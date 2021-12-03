Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,597 Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio during the first quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTX stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a market cap of $73.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.54. Entera Bio Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 118.06% and a negative net margin of 3,086.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Entera Bio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

